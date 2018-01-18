Bradden sentenced to 75 years in shooting death of Good Samaritan

The attorney for the U.S. Army soldier is appealing his conviction, claiming self-defense

Ricci Chambless Bradden was sentenced to 75 years in prison Thursday for the murder of Anthony (T.J.) Antell in May 2016 in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Southeast Arlington. (Photo: Hill County Sheriff's Department)

A U.S. Army soldier from Fort Hood was sentenced Thursday to 75 years in prison for the May 2016 murder of a Good Samaritan in the parking lot of an Arlington pharmacy.

Ricci Chambless Bradden, 24, was found guilty in the 213th Tarrant County District Court by Judge Louis Sturns Wednesday in the shooting death of 35-year-old Anthony (T.J.) Antell Jr., a husband, father of three and former U.S. Marine.

Bradden will serve 75 years in prison for Antell’s murder and a concurrent 20 years for shooting his wife in the same incident.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit filed May 2, 2016, Bradden and his now ex-wife, Quinisha Johnson, got into an argument at a Walgreens at 5600 New York Ave., in Southeast Arlington where Johnson worked. During the argument, Bradden pulled out a handgun and shot his wife in the ankle.

After witnessing the incident, Antell – a concealed-carry permit holder – pulled his own pistol to confront Bradden and make a citizen’s arrest. Bradden knocked Antell’s gun out of his hand and proceeded to shoot Antell in the head before driving off.

Anthony (T..J.) Antell Jr. was shot to death in May 2016 after confronting Ricci Bradden in the parking lot of a Walgreens on New York Avenue. (Photo: Facebook)

Later on, after conferring with U.S. Army officials at Fort Hood, Bradden turned himself in to Department of Public Safety officers in Hillsboro, who then transferred him back to the Tarrant County Jail.

Bradden’s attorney, Pete Schulte, said he plans to appeal Bradden’s conviction, claiming Bradden was acting in self-defense.

In a statement delivered on Twitter, Schulte said, “First off, I have high regard for Judge Louis Sturns in [Fort Worth]. I obviously disagree with his ruling on finding my client, Ricci Bradden, guilty of murder.

“We will appeal, as the ‘Castle Doctrine needs some appellate cases to give judges more direction on some provisions of the law.”

The Castle Doctrine outlines rights and responsibilities in using deadly force for self-defense in the State of Texas.